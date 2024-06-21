Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

GRMN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,830. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

