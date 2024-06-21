Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.