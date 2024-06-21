GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.
GMS Stock Performance
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at GMS
In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in GMS by 99.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GMS
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
