Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 1,722,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,188. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.