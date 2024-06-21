Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.57.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

