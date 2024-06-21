Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. 4,868,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,878. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

