Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.95. 3,787,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,377. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of -375.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

