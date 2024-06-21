GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $79.22

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.22, but opened at $74.65. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 5,421,512 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.