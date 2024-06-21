Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 920,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.