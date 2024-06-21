Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RIO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 920,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
