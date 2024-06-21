Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.48. 766,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

