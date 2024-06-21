Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.62. 3,658,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $201.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.