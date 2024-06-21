Grassi Investment Management Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Down 1.9 %

ASML traded down $19.64 on Friday, reaching $1,031.10. 737,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $952.81 and its 200-day moving average is $893.02. The company has a market cap of $406.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

