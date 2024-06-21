Grassi Investment Management Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $200.09. 22,935,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,014,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

