Grassi Investment Management Reduces Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 695,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,300. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

