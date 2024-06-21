Greenfield Savings Bank Buys 123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,053.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,059.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.