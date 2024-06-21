Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,496,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 953,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,333. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

