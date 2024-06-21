Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,609,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

