Greenfield Savings Bank Has $253,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 62,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 9,398,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,937. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

