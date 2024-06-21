Greenfield Savings Bank Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

MCHP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 9,783,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,465. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

