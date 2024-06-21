Greenfield Savings Bank Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $2,072,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Oracle by 495.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. 14,739,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

