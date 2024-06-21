Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,384 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

