Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 247 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

