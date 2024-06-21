GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 18,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 49,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 137.64% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.