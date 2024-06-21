GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,618 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The company has a market cap of £66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,484.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

