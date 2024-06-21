Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QTTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Q32 Bio to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Q32 Bio Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.30.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($11.73). Equities analysts forecast that Q32 Bio will post -10.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth $35,649,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $18,074,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,306,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio



Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

