Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 3.9%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 1,621,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,784,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Loews Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

