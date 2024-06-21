Harold N. Kvisle Purchases 5,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.90 per share, with a total value of C$132,990.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.60 per share, with a total value of C$218,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.97. The company had a trading volume of 124,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,044. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

