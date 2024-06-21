Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 212,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 458,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Harrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Harrow

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 111,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.