Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 212,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 458,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Harrow
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.88.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Harrow Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
