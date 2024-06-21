HC Wainwright Boosts Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $3.50

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.45 million, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 864,639 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

