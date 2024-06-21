HC Wainwright Raises Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $26.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

