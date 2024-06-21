HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

HCA stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $343.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

