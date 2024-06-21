Head-To-Head Analysis: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.32 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.49 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

