Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.