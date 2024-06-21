Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
