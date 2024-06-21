Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $11,375.20 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $11,375.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $13,673.50.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of HIMS opened at $22.39 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
