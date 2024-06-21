Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $11,375.20 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $11,375.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $13,673.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $22.39 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

