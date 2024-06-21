Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 1.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.99. 5,480,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,129,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "d" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,199.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

