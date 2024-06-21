Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.31. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 5,192 shares traded.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

