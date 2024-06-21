Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Holley

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Holley has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

About Holley

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.