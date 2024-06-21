Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Crystalline Management Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,704,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

