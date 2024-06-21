holoride One Day Volume Hits $42,105.20 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $42,105.20 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,642 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00328466 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,269.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

