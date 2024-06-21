Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0453 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Humanscape has a market cap of $5.10 million and $342,731.48 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

