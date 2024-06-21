HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 3.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.83. 7,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 122,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

