Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Down 1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.11. 342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

