ICON Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ICON has a market capitalization of $150.60 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 15% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,383,220 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency with a current supply of 1,004,375,586.3498282 with 1,004,373,485.7932514 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

