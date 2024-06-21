ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.95. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.