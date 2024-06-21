IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.31

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $26.87. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 17,283 shares traded.
IGM Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
