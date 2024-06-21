iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 25.9%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) traded down 25.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 142,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,020% from the average session volume of 12,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.26.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

