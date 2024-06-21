Incyte’s (INCY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

