InMode Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average volume of 2,877 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $32,366,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $17,634,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $15,101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 5,512.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 572,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $8,890,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.20. InMode has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

