Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Holdings Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:BMAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.15. 19,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

