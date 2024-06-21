Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for 3.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS:BSEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

